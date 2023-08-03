Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $39.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $771.45. 1,065,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,087. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.22 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.66 by $1.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.