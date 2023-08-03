Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

RRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

