Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,998. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

