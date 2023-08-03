Redwire (RDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Redwire to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Redwire has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Redwire has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,943,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,290,266.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 642,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,456 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 22.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

