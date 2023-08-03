Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 556,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,724. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

