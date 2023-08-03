Raymond James Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $52.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCJ. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 2,989,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

