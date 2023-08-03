Raymond James Boosts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $55.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Axos Financial by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

