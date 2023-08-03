Raydium Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $45.14 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,598,957 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

