Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes $3.71 Million Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 309,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.33% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 838,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.93.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,366,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $12,987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,366,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock worth $155,495,394 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

