Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 464,295 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 773,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,295 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up 4.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $63,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,680,196. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ELF traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,561. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $137.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.