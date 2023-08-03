Ranger Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UTMD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $65,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,959.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

