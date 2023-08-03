Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 52,470 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,470 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.21% of Business First Bancshares worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $50,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,331 shares in the company, valued at $688,660.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $50,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,331 shares in the company, valued at $688,660.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $302,525 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 67,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $526.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

