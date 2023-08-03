Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 15,470 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Endava worth $22,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Endava by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Endava by 39.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Endava by 2.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

DAVA traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 395,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $115.86.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

