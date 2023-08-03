Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $34.97 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. CONMED accounts for 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $34,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CONMED by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 523,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,868 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.