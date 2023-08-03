Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Chemed Stock Down 1.4 %

CHE traded down $7.19 on Thursday, reaching $515.88. 79,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.95. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.