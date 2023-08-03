Rajeev K. Goel Sells 1,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $20,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,683.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.