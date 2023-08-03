Rajeev K. Goel Sells 1,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $20,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,683.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.
PubMatic Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
