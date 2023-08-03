Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $682.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.06 and a beta of 0.93. Radware has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Get Radware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Radware

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Radware by 147.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.