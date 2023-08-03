Radicle (RAD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.86 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Radicle has a market cap of $77.27 million and $1.86 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00005304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

