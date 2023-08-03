Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.41. 359,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,834,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after buying an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

