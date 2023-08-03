R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 6,237 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.01. 1,252,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

