R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $399,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,860,000. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,203,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,390,000 after purchasing an additional 906,264 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,350. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

