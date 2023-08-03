QuantumScape Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 33,895 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,811 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 76,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $658,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,315.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Down 17.6 %

QuantumScape stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,804,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,108. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 5.16.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

