QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Raised to $6.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.17.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 5.16. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

