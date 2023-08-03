Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $553-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.04. 567,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 116.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

