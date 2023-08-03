QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $11.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,210,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

