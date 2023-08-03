Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.01. 9,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 403.19 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.08.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.21%.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,540 shares of company stock worth $6,603,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.