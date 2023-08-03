Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56.93 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $275.27 million and $56.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00009003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.30 or 0.06288301 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

