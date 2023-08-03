Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $115.00 at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.14.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $108.16 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 1,208,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after buying an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.