Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QRVO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

