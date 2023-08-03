Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.23%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,980,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,929 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.