Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sutter Gold Mining Inc Issued By Cormark (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.
Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter.
Sutter Gold Mining Stock Performance
Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile
Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.
