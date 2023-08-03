Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ImmunoGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 119.82% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,074,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,314,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.