Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $184.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

