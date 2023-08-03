Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.92.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $218.87 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

