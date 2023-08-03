Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a report released on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.43. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

