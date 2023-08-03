Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at $88,508,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

