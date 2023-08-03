Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

