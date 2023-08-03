Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

RRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RRX opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,408,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 49.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.