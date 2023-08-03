Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

