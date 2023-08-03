Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Galecto, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Galecto in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Galecto Stock Performance

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Galecto has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Galecto by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Galecto by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Galecto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $114,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Stories

