Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 64,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Insider Activity at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at $351,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,246 shares of company stock valued at $206,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

