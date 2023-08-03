Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Shares of PMO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 64,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.98.
In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at $351,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,246 shares of company stock valued at $206,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
