Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.40-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.40-16.80 EPS.
PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
