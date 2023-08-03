Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,062,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 486,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 133,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.