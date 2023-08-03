Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 336 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

