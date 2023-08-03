Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Shares Down 3.1%

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 90,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 508,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,953,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after buying an additional 466,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $5,058,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,896 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

