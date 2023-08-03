Proterra (PTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Proterra to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Proterra has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 130.74%. On average, analysts expect Proterra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Proterra Price Performance

Shares of PTRA opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $403.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.08. Proterra has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Proterra from $1.80 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 102.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

