ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 827,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $709,390. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

