Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Progyny also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 600,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,643. Progyny has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at $472,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,307 shares of company stock worth $16,986,513 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after buying an additional 272,359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 413.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after buying an additional 293,192 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 497,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

