Procter & Gamble (PG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $167.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $161.00.

7/28/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00.

7/25/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.85. 1,386,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

