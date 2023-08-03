Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 8.6%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.56. 95,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 276,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 252,091 shares of company stock worth $3,683,728 in the last 90 days. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 894.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after buying an additional 526,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

